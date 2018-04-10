Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $726,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 10,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $304,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,042 shares of company stock worth $1,471,677 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,229,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 297,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 200,310 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 194,421 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVBG stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. 145,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,800. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,070.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc is a global software company. The Company provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats, such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events, such as information technology (IT) outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents, such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, its Software as a Service (SaaS)-based platform enables its customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

