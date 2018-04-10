Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,110 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 275,221,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,662,000 after buying an additional 4,818,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,677,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,247,000 after buying an additional 750,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 142,047,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,815,000 after buying an additional 11,593,679 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,761,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,647,000 after buying an additional 2,167,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,897,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,722,000 after buying an additional 383,733 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $719,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,070.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $84,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Morningstar set a $48.50 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

NYSE KO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.99. 10,437,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,481,666. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $187,358.58, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

