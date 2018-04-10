Eversource Energy (ES) Position Raised by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,836,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Eversource Energy accounts for approximately 0.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.58% of Eversource Energy worth $116,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ES. UBS raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price objective on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of ES traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $55.93 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $18,902.24, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.95%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Eversource Energy (ES) Position Raised by Magellan Asset Management Ltd” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/eversource-energy-es-stake-lifted-by-magellan-asset-management-ltd-updated-updated-updated.html.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.