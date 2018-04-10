Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs upgraded Evertec from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $16.50 on Monday. Evertec has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,198.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 78.61% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Evertec will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evertec in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evertec in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Evertec during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Evertec during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Evertec during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/evertec-evtc-lowered-to-buy-at-valuengine-updated.html.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.