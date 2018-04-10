Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Evofem Biosciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.2222551792221 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVFM. ValuEngine raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,987. The firm has a market cap of $114.40, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.83. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc develops therapeutic solutions to meet sexual and reproductive health needs of women. The company's product includes, Amphora contraceptive for the prevention of pregnancy, antimicrobial drug product for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, and antimicrobial drug product to prevent the reoccurrence of bacterial vaginosis.

