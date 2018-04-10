Ex One (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Headlines about Ex One (NASDAQ:XONE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ex One earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.3493208689832 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XONE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ex One from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ex One in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of XONE stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 158,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,373. The company has a market cap of $114.06, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ex One has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

Ex One (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Ex One had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. research analysts expect that Ex One will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $83,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,120 shares of company stock valued at $311,791. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ex-one-xone-given-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-10-updated.html.

About Ex One

The ExOne Company is a provider of three dimensional (3D) printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. The Company’s business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Ex One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ex One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.