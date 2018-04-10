Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Director Michael Pyle Acquires 1,000 Shares

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Director Michael Pyle acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,090.00.

EIF traded up C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,094. Exchange Income Co. has a 52-week low of C$25.80 and a 52-week high of C$39.33.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.17. Exchange Income had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of C$263.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.90 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.11.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut; and scheduled airline and charter service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

