Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.59 Million Stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Trust (ROBO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust (NASDAQ:ROBO) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.52% of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000.

Shares of ROBO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.39. 644,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,322. Exchange Traded Concepts Trust has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

