Press coverage about EXCO Resources (NYSE:XCO) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EXCO Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of EXCO Resources stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. EXCO Resources has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “EXCO Resources (XCO) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/exco-resources-xco-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-accern-reports.html.

EXCO Resources Company Profile

EXCO Resources, Inc (EXCO) is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, exploitation, acquisition, development and production of onshore United States oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays. The Company’s principal operations are conducted in certain United States oil and natural gas areas, including Texas, Louisiana and the Appalachia region.

Receive News & Ratings for EXCO Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXCO Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.