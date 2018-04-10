Exela Technologies (XELA) Given “Buy” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.14% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Exela acquires Asterion International, a provider of technology driven business process outsourcing, document management and digital data processing across Europe. The deal is expected to expand Exela’s European business to over $200 mn in annual revenue. Click Here for the Press Release.””

Shares of XELA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,105. The company has a market capitalization of $889.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -130.19. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $386.29 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,100 shares in the last quarter. Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,123,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 101,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Exela Technologies (XELA) Given “Buy” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/exela-technologies-xela-given-buy-rating-at-cantor-fitzgerald.html.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.