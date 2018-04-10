Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXEL. BidaskClub cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,127,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,823. The firm has a market cap of $6,249.12, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 2.10. Exelixis has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.25 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 81.05% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $370,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,221,636.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,029 shares of company stock worth $2,703,787 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 24.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/exelixis-exel-rating-lowered-to-c-at-thestreet-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.