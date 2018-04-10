ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) Holdings Raised by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 1.09% of ExlService worth $22,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 235,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 102.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 60,610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 58.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. ExlService Holdings has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $1,888.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen downgraded ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $299,827.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $178,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,361 shares in the company, valued at $856,202.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,014 shares of company stock worth $1,205,033 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/exlservice-holdings-exls-stake-lifted-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.