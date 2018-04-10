Expanse 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $471,787.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00021986 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $11.90 million and approximately $471,787.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,859.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.46 or 0.06037520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $651.73 or 0.09516990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.01667690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.02421890 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00199864 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00595952 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.02614240 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 16,906,397 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,397 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex and Bleutrade. It is not currently possible to purchase Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

