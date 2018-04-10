Analysts Set Expectations for Express, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Express’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.82 million. Express had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 0.91%. Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXPR. ValuEngine raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Express to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.70. 1,082,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,758. The stock has a market cap of $595.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.94. Express has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Express by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,981,000 after buying an additional 1,759,242 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,427,000. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Express by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Express by 1,971.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,286,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after buying an additional 1,224,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Express by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,775,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,021,000 after buying an additional 1,223,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/express-inc-expr-forecasted-to-post-q1-2019-earnings-of-0-02-per-share-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Express

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise. The Company targets women and men between 20 and 30 years old. It offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear and going-out occasions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.