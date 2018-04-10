ExxonMobil (XOM) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co cut its stake in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,411,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,978,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,570,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,548,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,892,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,286,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,551,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,784,000 after acquiring an additional 360,596 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,716,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,210 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $317,258.78, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. ExxonMobil has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase set a $81.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr raised shares of ExxonMobil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $89.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.34.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

