ExxonMobil (XOM) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in ExxonMobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 133,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Bredin Investment LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in ExxonMobil by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in ExxonMobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ExxonMobil has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $317,258.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase set a $83.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Vetr lowered ExxonMobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.94 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExxonMobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.34.

About ExxonMobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

