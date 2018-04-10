Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 12,900 Shares of ExxonMobil (XOM)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 117,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $317,258.78, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $66.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo set a $88.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vetr downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.54 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ExxonMobil to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.34.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

