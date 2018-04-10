Head-To-Head Contrast: Eyes Lips Face (ELF) and The Competition

Eyes Lips Face (NYSE: ELF) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Eyes Lips Face to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Eyes Lips Face shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Eyes Lips Face shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eyes Lips Face and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyes Lips Face 12.40% 13.88% 5.73% Eyes Lips Face Competitors 8.42% 202.43% 9.59%

Risk & Volatility

Eyes Lips Face has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyes Lips Face’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eyes Lips Face and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyes Lips Face 1 4 4 0 2.33 Eyes Lips Face Competitors 112 600 580 18 2.38

Eyes Lips Face presently has a consensus price target of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.56%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 1.43%. Given Eyes Lips Face’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eyes Lips Face is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eyes Lips Face and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eyes Lips Face $269.89 million $33.47 million 41.46 Eyes Lips Face Competitors $4.32 billion $282.18 million 30.45

Eyes Lips Face’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eyes Lips Face. Eyes Lips Face is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eyes Lips Face rivals beat Eyes Lips Face on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Eyes Lips Face Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

