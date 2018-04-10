EZCORP (EZPW) versus Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Critical Survey

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and EZCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners 3.27% 6.57% 1.83% EZCORP 4.93% 6.40% 4.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and EZCORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners $1.19 billion 1.14 $37.99 million $0.70 31.49 EZCORP $747.95 million 0.94 $31.85 million $0.62 20.89

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than EZCORP. EZCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suburban Propane Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZCORP has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and EZCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners 1 1 2 0 2.25 EZCORP 0 1 1 0 2.50

Suburban Propane Partners presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.24%. EZCORP has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.39%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than EZCORP.

Dividends

Suburban Propane Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. EZCORP does not pay a dividend. Suburban Propane Partners pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats EZCORP on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a marketer and distributor of a range of products. The Company specializes in the distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. The Company’s segments include Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. In support of its marketing and distribution operations, the Company installs and services a range of home comfort equipment, particularly in the areas of heating and ventilation. The Company conducts its business through Suburban Propane, L.P., which operates its propane business and assets (the Operating Partnership), and its direct and indirect subsidiaries. As of September 24, 2016, it had sold approximately 414.8 million gallons of propane and 30.9 million gallons of fuel oil and refined fuels to retail customers. The Company owns and operates a propane storage facility in Elk Grove, California.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of October 6, 2017, it operated a network of 513 pawn stores in the United States under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; and 358 pawn stores in Latin America, which includes Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Peru under the Empeño Fácil, GuatePrenda, and MaxiEfectivo names. The company also operates a network of 27 financial services stores under the CASHMAX name in Canada. EZCORP, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

