Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Facebook has been battered by the recent data leak, which reportedly affected 50 million users. The fiasco has sparked concerns about user privacy on the platform. The incident not only grabbed the attention of government regulators worldwide but also fetched harsh criticism from the likes of Apple CEO Tim Cook. Although CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologized, it may not be enough to restore user as well as advertiser trust immediately. However, Facebook’s efforts to plug security loopholes as well as limit fake news will eventually boost trustworthiness. Although the company’s focus on building strong “community” can hurt engagement over the next few quarters, the steps are prudent enough to expand user base over the long run. Meanwhile, estimates have been stable ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. Facebook has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr raised Facebook from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $210.43 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Aegis raised their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities set a $235.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.45.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $157.93 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $138.81 and a 52 week high of $195.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $456,666.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $9,748,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $46,130,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,772,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,169,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Facebook by 550.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/facebook-fb-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.