Facebook, Inc. (FB) Holdings Boosted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Facebook by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 7,730.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $157.93 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.81 and a fifty-two week high of $195.32. The stock has a market cap of $456,666.00, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $46,130,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 1,253,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total value of $221,326,948.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,772,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,169,241 in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.09 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

