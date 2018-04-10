Facebook, Inc. (FB) Holdings Boosted by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Facebook by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Hillman Co. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 231,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 200,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $157.93 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.81 and a 1-year high of $195.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $456,666.00, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $46,130,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 1,253,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total value of $221,326,948.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,772,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,169,241 in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Vetr raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.52 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

