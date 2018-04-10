Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.5% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Facebook by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $157.93 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.81 and a fifty-two week high of $195.32. The company has a market capitalization of $456,666.00, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Facebook from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

In other Facebook news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $39,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,772,938 shares of company stock worth $1,187,169,241. 17.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

