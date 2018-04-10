Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FactorShares Trust (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 469.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.24% of FactorShares Trust worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in FactorShares Trust by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the period.

Shares of SILJ opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. FactorShares Trust has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $14.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/factorshares-trust-silj-stake-boosted-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

Receive News & Ratings for FactorShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactorShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.