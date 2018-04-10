FactSet (FDS) PT Raised to $185.00 at DA Davidson

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray reiterated a hold rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of FactSet in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo set a $185.00 price target on shares of FactSet and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of FactSet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.00.

NYSE FDS traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $197.99. The stock had a trading volume of 391,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,556.97, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet has a 52-week low of $155.09 and a 52-week high of $217.36.

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. FactSet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 54.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. research analysts anticipate that FactSet will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

FactSet announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. FactSet’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In related news, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Hale sold 48,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $9,524,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,759.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,790,000 after buying an additional 91,419 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of FactSet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,002,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of FactSet by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,091,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,448,000 after purchasing an additional 461,518 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,082,000 after purchasing an additional 59,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

