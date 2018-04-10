FactSet (NYSE:FDS) Holdings Raised by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet (NYSE:FDS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of FactSet worth $30,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FactSet by 32.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FactSet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 408,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in FactSet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $195.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,556.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet has a 12 month low of $155.09 and a 12 month high of $217.36.

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. FactSet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 54.00%. FactSet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. equities research analysts expect that FactSet will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. FactSet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

FactSet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FactSet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of FactSet in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo set a $185.00 price target on shares of FactSet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of FactSet in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other news, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Hale sold 48,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $9,524,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,759.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

