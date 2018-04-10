Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH) Director Sells C$34,220.55 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (TSE:FFH) Director Elizabeth Sander sold 69 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$495.95, for a total transaction of C$34,220.55.

TSE:FFH traded down C$8.73 on Tuesday, reaching C$659.50. 55,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,351. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of C$547.95 and a 1-year high of C$708.99.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$38.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($11.29). The company had revenue of C$6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.41 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on FFH. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$725.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$675.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$655.00.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other segments. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and owns and operates premium dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

