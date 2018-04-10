Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax India stock traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.50. 60,700 shares of the stock traded hands. Fairfax India has a 12-month low of C$17.00 and a 12-month high of C$17.06.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corp is a Canada-based investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business conducted in or dependent on India.

