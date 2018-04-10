Fairpointe Capital LLC Sells 727,319 Shares of Gerdau SA (GGB)

Fairpointe Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,717,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 727,319 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned about 1.20% of Gerdau worth $77,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGB. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in Gerdau by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 51,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gerdau by 820.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 466.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

GGB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. 9,036,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,720,427. The stock has a market cap of $8,133.98, a P/E ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 2.29. Gerdau SA has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0093 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA (Gerdau) is a manufacturer of long steel in the North and South America. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.

