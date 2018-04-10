Office Depot (ODP) Shares Bought by Fairpointe Capital LLC

Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,121,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 502,524 shares during the period. Office Depot makes up 2.1% of Fairpointe Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned about 6.03% of Office Depot worth $110,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 436.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,388,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,943 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Office Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Office Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ODP shares. ValuEngine cut Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Office Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ ODP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,561,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,128.36, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.67. Office Depot has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.76%. Office Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Office Depot will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Office Depot’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

