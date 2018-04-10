Mattel (MAT) Shares Bought by Fairpointe Capital LLC

Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,178,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,516 shares during the quarter. Mattel accounts for about 3.0% of Fairpointe Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned about 2.96% of Mattel worth $156,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Mattel by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,391,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mattel by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,201,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,399 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,151,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,744,000 after purchasing an additional 837,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,955,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after purchasing an additional 179,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,028 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Group dropped coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,512.99, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.01. Mattel has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.93). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

