Fairpointe Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,264,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,254 shares during the period. Juniper Networks makes up about 3.4% of Fairpointe Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned about 1.67% of Juniper Networks worth $178,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.2% during the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNPR traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. 3,082,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,881. The company has a market capitalization of $8,281.10, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Nomura lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Juniper Networks to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $200,427.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $222,586.23. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,397.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,813 shares of company stock worth $1,124,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fairpointe Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/fairpointe-capital-llc-has-178-53-million-stake-in-juniper-networks-inc-jnpr-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.