AGCO Co. (AGCO) Stake Lessened by Fairpointe Capital LLC

Fairpointe Capital LLC cut its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,139 shares during the quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned 1.76% of AGCO worth $99,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invictus RG lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 265.9% in the third quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,468. The company has a market capitalization of $5,155.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on AGCO from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In related news, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $173,837.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,947.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,385 shares of company stock valued at $268,581 over the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

