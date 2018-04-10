LKQ Co. (LKQ) Stake Lessened by Fairpointe Capital LLC

Fairpointe Capital LLC cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,098,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 53,869 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for about 2.4% of Fairpointe Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned about 1.00% of LKQ worth $126,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in LKQ by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1,773.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

LKQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.13. 1,627,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,765. The company has a market capitalization of $11,821.31, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded LKQ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

In related news, VP Victor M. Casini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,462,907.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $445,415.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,832,118.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,802 shares of company stock worth $1,807,405 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/fairpointe-capital-llc-sells-53869-shares-of-lkq-co-lkq-updated-updated-updated.html.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.