Family Legacy Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot (HD)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 2.7% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman bought 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.29 per share, with a total value of $3,000,085.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total value of $7,018,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,273.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 target price on The Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.04.

NYSE HD opened at $172.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203,713.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

