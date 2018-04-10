Fantomcoin (CRYPTO:FCN) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Fantomcoin (CURRENCY:FCN) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Fantomcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Fantomcoin has a total market capitalization of $819,562.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Fantomcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantomcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000650 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Fantomcoin Coin Profile

FCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2014. Fantomcoin’s total supply is 7,138,483 coins. The official website for Fantomcoin is fantomcoin.org. Fantomcoin’s official Twitter account is @fantomcoin.

Fantomcoin Coin Trading

Fantomcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Fantomcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantomcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantomcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

