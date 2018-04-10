Farmers National Bank Sells 1,561 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW)

Farmers National Bank cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 359.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of LW traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,459. Lamb Weston Holdings has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9,033.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $863.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.81 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.75%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Farmers National Bank Sells 1,561 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/farmers-national-bank-has-274000-position-in-lamb-weston-holdings-inc-lw-updated-updated-updated.html.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.