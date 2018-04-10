Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lessened by Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank cut its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2,385.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $2,773,633.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $119.00 price objective on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.56.

KMB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.47. 1,384,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,843. The company has a market capitalization of $38,086.70, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $104.58 and a 1-year high of $134.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 427.79% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

