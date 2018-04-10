Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.43

Headlines about Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Inspired Entertainment earned a news sentiment score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3121575627987 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.92. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7,330.75% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luke Lyon Alvarez purchased 5,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll bought 1,243,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $6,404,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Service Based Gaming (SBG) and Virtual Sports. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of products and services through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

