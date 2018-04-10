Media stories about B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) have been trending positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.44 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 47.8893143176862 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock remained flat at $$2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,012. The company has a market cap of $7.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.64. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.88.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Stock Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-b-o-s-better-online-solutions-bosc-stock-price.html.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.