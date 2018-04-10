Bankwell Financial Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Bankwell Financial Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bankwell Financial Gr earned a coverage optimism score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 45.3692765539538 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Gr in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Gr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:BWFG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $31.95. 231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,052. The company has a market capitalization of $249.48, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.46. Bankwell Financial Gr has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bankwell Financial Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Gr had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.24%.

Bankwell Financial Gr Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

