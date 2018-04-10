Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Share Price

News articles about Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) have trended positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cidara Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.9244083016698 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

CDTX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. 279,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-cidara-therapeutics-cdtx-share-price-updated.html.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.