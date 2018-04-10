Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Price

Media headlines about Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 44.3473969811649 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ASG stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Liberty All-Star Growth.

