Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF (VGLT) Stock Price

Headlines about Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.48 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.3726887524453 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $79.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About Vanguard Lg Term Govt Bd ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

