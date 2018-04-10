FDx Advisors Inc. Has $22.28 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Altria Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,056,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,431,000 after purchasing an additional 244,167 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 255,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,238,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,281,000 after purchasing an additional 830,254 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in Altria Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James E. Dillard III sold 6,500 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $410,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Vetr upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.04 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Shares of MO opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $121,343.66, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

