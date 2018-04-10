Feathercoin Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Feathercoin has a market cap of $40.26 million and approximately $149,044.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and Bittrex. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00084497 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008025 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000350 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 197,314,920 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is not possible to purchase Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

