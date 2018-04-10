Ferroglobe (GSM) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.60.

GSM stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,766.50, a P/E ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 1.62. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $468.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.41 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ferroglobe (GSM) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ferroglobe-gsm-upgraded-to-overweight-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated-updated.html.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.