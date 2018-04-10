Scotia Howard Weill Downgrades Fibria (FBR) to Sector Perform

Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Fibria (NYSE:FBR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has $20.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Fibria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fibria from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs reissued a sell rating on shares of Fibria in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Fibria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Santander lowered Fibria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Shares of NYSE FBR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. 1,211,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,287. Fibria has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $10,934.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Fibria (NYSE:FBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.48). Fibria had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Fibria will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fibria by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,380,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,686,000 after purchasing an additional 623,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fibria by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 343,519 shares during the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC increased its position in Fibria by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 1,861,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 65,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fibria by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fibria in the 4th quarter worth about $15,228,000. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/fibria-fbr-downgraded-by-scotia-howard-weill-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Fibria

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.