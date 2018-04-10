Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 10,182 Shares of Schlumberger (SLB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,182 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 52,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $4,546,000. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,423,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,670. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $61.02 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89,069.94, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

In related news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

