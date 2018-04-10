ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (IEI) Position Cut by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:IEI) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 996,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,723,000 after purchasing an additional 137,758 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 168,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter.

BMV:IEI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.26. ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF has a 52 week low of $1,994.28 and a 52 week high of $2,480.00.

